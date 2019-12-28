Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. 2,596,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

