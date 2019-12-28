Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) Insider Edouard (Ed) Peter Acquires 10,000 Shares

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter acquired 10,000 shares of Duxton Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$13,900.00 ($9,858.16).

Edouard (Ed) Peter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Edouard (Ed) Peter purchased 30,501 shares of Duxton Water stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,396.39 ($30,068.36).

Shares of ASX D2O opened at A$1.39 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.41. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. Duxton Water Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.28 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of A$1.72 ($1.22).

Duxton Water Company Profile

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements to a range of agricultural producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

