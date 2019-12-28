E-L Financial Corp Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ELF stock traded down C$22.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$802.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 883. E-L Financial has a 1 year low of C$720.05 and a 1 year high of C$825.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$774.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$757.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$795.00 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,518,670. Also, insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited purchased 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$737.50 per share, with a total value of C$7,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 518,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$382,289,025. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $7,307,700.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

