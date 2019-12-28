Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

