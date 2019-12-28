ECC (ECC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ECC has a market cap of $1.84 million and $104.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

