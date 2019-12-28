Ecograf Limited (ASX:EGR) Insider Andrew Spinks Sells 1,750,000 Shares

Ecograf Limited (ASX:EGR) insider Andrew Spinks sold 1,750,000 shares of Ecograf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total value of A$131,250.00 ($93,085.11).

About Ecograf

EcoGraf Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of graphite properties in Tanzania. The company's flagship project is the Epanko graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Kibaran Resources Limited and changed its name to EcoGraf Limited in December 2019.

