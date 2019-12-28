Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Edison International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

