Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 248.2% from the November 28th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Edison Nation stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Edison Nation has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Get Edison Nation alerts:

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and sells various toy products directly to retailers or direct to consumers via e-commerce in North America, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Packaging Materials. The company produces battery-operated products for theme parks and entertainment venues; and party-related and arts and crafts-related items to retailers.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Edison Nation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison Nation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.