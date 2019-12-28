EDRCoin (EDRC) Reaches Market Cap of $59,494.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $59,494.00 and $54.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

