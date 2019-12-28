Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,863.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,670 shares of company stock valued at $32,080,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $234.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.