Egretia Market Cap Hits $6.05 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinEx and Hotbit.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

