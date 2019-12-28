Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the November 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELMD shares. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Electromed alerts:

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Electromed has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.99.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Electromed by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.