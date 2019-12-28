Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Up 170.5% in December

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the November 28th total of 117,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 65,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $266,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,126 shares of company stock worth $1,326,180 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

