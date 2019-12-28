Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 117.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

EARN opened at $11.38 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $141.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

