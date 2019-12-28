Elysium Hits Market Cap of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

