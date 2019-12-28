eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading 9.1% Higher

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 962 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

