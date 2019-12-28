Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.70

Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.70 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 2028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $98.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

