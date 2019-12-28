Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.38. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 4,220,728 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXK. ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.25) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 18.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 674,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,010,505 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

