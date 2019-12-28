Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 2.1993 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

