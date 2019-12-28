Enerplus Corp (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

NYSE ERF opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.67. Enerplus has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

