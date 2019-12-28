Enerplus Corp to Issue Jan 20 Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$9.19 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$7.32 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

