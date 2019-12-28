Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENGI. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.05.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

