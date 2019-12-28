EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 211.9% This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 211.9% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $31,445.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,052,055 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

