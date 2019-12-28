Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Envista has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $55,215,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,940,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,304,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,769,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

