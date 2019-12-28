Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of NVST opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.26. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. Envista’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,769,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,304,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,940,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $55,215,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

