EOS Price Reaches $2.63 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00035848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Bitbns and OTCBTC. EOS has a market cap of $2.49 billion and $1.83 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,042,965,979 coins and its circulating supply is 946,265,967 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Coindeal, CPDAX, EXX, Vebitcoin, CoinEx, Ovis, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, OpenLedger DEX, QBTC, Huobi, Cryptomate, Zebpay, CoinTiger, Exrates, BigONE, DragonEX, COSS, OKEx, Binance, DigiFinex, Tidex, OEX, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, Bithumb, Tidebit, WazirX, Exmo, GOPAX, Coinone, RightBTC, Coinrail, Gate.io, TOPBTC, BitMart, Neraex, ChaoEX, Kraken, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Mercatox, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Upbit, OTCBTC, Liqui, BCEX, Instant Bitex, Bilaxy, Kuna, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Koinex, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bitbns, Rfinex, CoinExchange, ABCC, Bit-Z, DOBI trade, Coinbe, IDAX, BitFlip, LBank and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

