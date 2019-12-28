EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 170.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

