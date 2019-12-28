ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.49

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.49 and last traded at $91.74, with a volume of 1507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $236.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

