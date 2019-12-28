ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the November 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.99. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

