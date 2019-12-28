Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the highest is $3.43. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.32 to $13.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.86 to $14.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

NYSE:ESS opened at $299.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.39. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $235.51 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.