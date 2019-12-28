Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.56

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 8233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 8.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

