Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd (ASX:EFF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd (ASX:EFF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.64. Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd has a 52 week low of A$1.49 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of A$1.76 ($1.25).

