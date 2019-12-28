Everus Reaches Market Cap of $6.08 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. During the last seven days, Everus has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $1,403.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.18 or 0.05917188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,919,958 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.