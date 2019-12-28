Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Trading Up 5.7%

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.92, approximately 114,603 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 30,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 93.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

