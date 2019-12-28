Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.73. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after buying an additional 1,169,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,425,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 489,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,941,000 after purchasing an additional 262,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.