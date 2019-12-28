Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Director Annemarie Turnbull Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Director Annemarie Turnbull purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$19,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$82,740.

Shares of XTC opened at C$8.09 on Friday. Exco Technologies Limited has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.86. The stock has a market cap of $324.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exco Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

