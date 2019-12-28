EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.00

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 51394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

