Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.97

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.61. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 20,771 shares trading hands.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $895.95 million, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,403,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,129,000 after acquiring an additional 301,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 498,962 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,778,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,754,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

