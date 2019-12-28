Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.82.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. Equities analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.