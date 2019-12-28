Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.8% per year over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a payout ratio of -2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 138,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

