Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.22

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.22 and traded as high as $36.98. Fastenal shares last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 32,802 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Argus upped their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,721. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.