Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,237.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,376 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,946 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

