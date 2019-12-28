Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Price

Press coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

NYSE:CM opened at $82.74 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

