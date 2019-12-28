Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.89.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.15. 196,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,354. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $115.09 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.28.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

