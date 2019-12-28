Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, approximately 240,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 480,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 307,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 255.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,094 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 49.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 274.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 712,800 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

