Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of FDHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.43. 25,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $53.64.

