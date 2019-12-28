Fidelity Total Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 78,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,811. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.