Financial Survey: Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) & Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Oasis Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $189.64 million 2.03 $8.58 million N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum $2.32 billion 0.43 -$35.30 million $0.26 12.00

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 0.87% 1.71% 1.28% Oasis Petroleum 7.78% -0.50% -0.25%

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advantage Oil & Gas and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 1 0 2.25 Oasis Petroleum 2 12 5 0 2.16

Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $5.97, indicating a potential upside of 91.24%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

