First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

First Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

