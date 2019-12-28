First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,864 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,419,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,219,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 483,658 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

